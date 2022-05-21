Hot, partly cloudy weather likely in KP

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :The Regional Meteorological Center, Peshawar on Saturday forecast hot and partly cloudy weather in most parts of the province for the next 24 hours.

However, it said rain-thunderstorm with dust storm and gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Battagram, Torghar, Kohistan, Shangla, Chitral, Lower & Upper Dir, Swat, Buner, Bajaur, Mohmand, Malakand, Mardan, Swabi, Charsadda, Nowshera, Peshawar, Khyber, Kohat, Hangu, Orakzai, and Kurram districts.

Dust storms are expected in Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank, North & South Waziristan, and D.I. Khan districts. Maximum wind recorded (in Kilometers per hour) 74 at PAF Airbase Peshawar, 37 at Bacha Khan International Airport Peshawar, 48 in Buner 48, and 35 at Mohmand Dam.

The highest temperature in the province was recorded in Dera Ismail Khan at 42 degrees Celsius.