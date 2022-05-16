UrduPoint.com

Hot, Partly Cloudy Weather Likely To Prevail In KP: Met Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 16, 2022 | 01:10 PM

Hot, partly cloudy weather likely to prevail in KP: Met office

Regional Meteorological Centre Peshawar has forecast hot and partly cloudy weather for most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :Regional Meteorological Centre Peshawar has forecast hot and partly cloudy weather for most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next 24 hours.

However, rain-thunderstorm with gusty and dust raising winds is expected at scattered places in Chitral, Lower and Upper Dir, Malakand, Buner, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Bajaur and Khyber districts while at isolated places in Peshawar, Charsadda, Mardan, Swabi, Haripur and Kurram districts in afternoon, evening and night.

Moreover, dust storms and gusty winds are expected in plain areas of the province, says a daily morning report of the regional meteorological center here on Monday.

During the last 24 hours weather remained hot and partly cloudy in most parts of the provinces.

Rain-thunderstorms with gusty winds occurred in upper parts of the province.

Rain recorded Kalam 02 mm, Dir, Timergara and Kakul 01 each mm.

