Hot, partly cloudy weather predicted for most parts of KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Thursday predicted that hot and partly cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

However, rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds is expected at scattered places in Chitral, Lower & Upper Dir, Malakand, Buner, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Bajaur and Mohmand districts.

It further said that dust storms and dust raising winds with chances of light rain-thunderstorms were expected at isolated places in Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Charsadda, Khyber and Kurram districts during evening or night times. Moreover dust raising wind is also expected in plain areas of the province afternoon evening/ night.

The highest temperature recorded in the province was 40�C at Dera Ismail Khan.