UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hot, Partly Cloudy Weather Predicted For Parts Of KP

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 11:14 PM

Hot, partly cloudy weather predicted for parts of KP

The meteorological department Saturday predicted mainly hot and partly cloudy weather in most parts of the province with rain and thunderstorm in isolated parts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :The meteorological department Saturday predicted mainly hot and partly cloudy weather in most parts of the province with rain and thunderstorm in isolated parts.

The rain and wind-thunderstorm are expected at isolated places in Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Battagram, Kohistan, Torghar, Malakand Bunner Shangla Swat, Upper & Lower Dir, Chitral, Bajaur, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Charsadda, Mohmand, Peshawar, Khyber, Kohat, Hangu, Orakzai and Kurram districts.

The weather conditions are attributed to a shallow westerly wave that is seen affecting most parts of the country.

Related Topics

Weather Peshawar Abbottabad Swat Hangu Mansehra Kohat Mardan Charsadda Nowshera Chitral Dir Haripur Kohistan Malakand Swabi Shangla

Recent Stories

Saudi sports&#039; centers, halls to return to nor ..

31 minutes ago

Over 1,500 mosques in Makkah to receive worshipers ..

31 minutes ago

Italian media hails Sheikha Fatima’s support for ..

31 minutes ago

General Authority of Islamic Affairs &amp; Endowme ..

46 minutes ago

India deserves not UNSC membership but punishment ..

1 hour ago

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity calls for imp ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.