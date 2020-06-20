Hot, partly cloudy weather predicted for parts of KP

The meteorological department Saturday predicted mainly hot and partly cloudy weather in most parts of the province with rain and thunderstorm in isolated parts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :The meteorological department Saturday predicted mainly hot and partly cloudy weather in most parts of the province with rain and thunderstorm in isolated parts.

The rain and wind-thunderstorm are expected at isolated places in Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Battagram, Kohistan, Torghar, Malakand Bunner Shangla Swat, Upper & Lower Dir, Chitral, Bajaur, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Charsadda, Mohmand, Peshawar, Khyber, Kohat, Hangu, Orakzai and Kurram districts.

The weather conditions are attributed to a shallow westerly wave that is seen affecting most parts of the country.