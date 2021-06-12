Hot, thunderstorm forecast for parts of KP

Regional Meteorological Center Saturday forecast hot and dry weather for most parts of the province for next 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :Regional Meteorological Center Saturday forecast hot and dry weather for most parts of the province for next 24 hours.

However, rain with thunderstorm and gusty winds is expected at scatter places in Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Battagram, Kohistan, Torghar, Shangla, Swat, Buner, Lower and Upper Dir, Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Mardan, Swabi, Kohat, Karak, Hangu, Kurram, Bannu, D.

I Khan, Tank, Lakki Marwat, Orakzai, Khyber, North Waziristan and South Waziristan districts.

Hailstorms at isolated places may also occur during this period. This wet spell would provide relief from prevailing hot conditions.

Rainfall were recorded Kakul 58 mm, Balakot 11mm, Malamjabba 08mm, Timergara 04 mm and Pattan 01mm for the last 24 hours.

Highest maximum temperature (in �C) was recorded in Peshawar 48�C during last 24 hours.