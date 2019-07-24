Hot wave continues, rain predicted till July 29

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :As heat wave continued in Azad Jammu & Kashmir on Wednesday, the Meteorological Department predicted light and moderate rainfall in the state during next five days, much to the delight of people who would get some relief from the prevalent heat wave

Notably, in the recent days, the Kashmir Valley witnessed rise in mercury and humidity. Officials in the MET department predicted sigh of relief from the scorching heat, saying that the light rainfall in the State would occur Wednesday evening.

The MET office predicted light rainfall in Kashmir would likely to occur this (Wednesday) evening. "As per the prediction, there is possibility of light to moderate rainfall at both side of the LoC in Kashmir till July 27, which would provide some relief from the prevalent hot weather conditions," it said.

There was possibility of moderate rainfall in Mirpur division till July 29 as well "but at region's isolated places, there is possibility of heavy rainfall as well during the next five days.", according to the MET Department.

Mirpur recorded a maximum temperature of 33C and minimum 26 C during last 24 hours, a spokesperson at MET office said, adding that the humidity in Mirpur was recorded 62 percent.

It is worth to mention here that the government had announced summer vacation for the government as well private educational institutes in view of the hot weather conditions till July 31.