Hot weather expected in most parts, rain at scattered places 30 July 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country, however rain has been forecast at scattered places during next 24 hours.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Rains,wind-thunderstorm is expected at scattered places in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala divisions and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Zhob divisions and Gilgit Baltistan.

Widespread rain/wind-thunderstorm occurred in lower Sindh including Karachi, while at isolated places in Lahore, Bahawalpur, Multan, Multan, Makran divisions, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during last 24 hours.

Rainfall (mm) were recorded at Sindh: Shaheed Benazirabad 53, Karachi (Saddar 25, Faisal Base 08, Nazimabad 06, Airport, Masroor, Kemari, University Road 05, North Karachi 03), Thatta 11, Hyderabad, Tandojam 10, Mirpurkhas 04, Badin, Dadu 03, Larkana 01, Punjab: Lahore (City 46, AP 03), Khanpur 11, Bahawalpur 04, Multan 03, Kashmir: Kotli 08, Muzaffarabad 03, Garidupatta 02, Balochistan: Lasbella 06 and Gilgit Baltistan: Bunji 01 during last 24 hours.

Today's highest maximum temperatures were recorded at Dalbandin, Nokkundi 44C, Sibbi and Chillas 42C.

Seasonal low lies over north Balochistan. Moderate monsoon currents are penetrating lower parts of the country and likely to weaken gradually during next 12 hours. Strong monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are likely to penetrate northeastern parts of the country from Wednesday evening.