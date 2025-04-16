Hot weather forecast for Lahore

Open Menu

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) The city sizzled under very hot weather on Wednesday, with the Meteorological Department forecasting similar conditions over the next 24 hours.

According to MET officials, Lahore recorded a maximum temperature of 38°C and a minimum of 24°C.

No rainfall is expected in the city for the next two days.

Meanwhile, the city’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 115, while PM2.5 levels were reported at 8.2 times above the World Health Organization’s annual guideline.

