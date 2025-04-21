Hot Weather Forecast For Lahore
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 21, 2025 | 08:21 PM
The city experienced hot weather with scattered clouds on Monday, and the MET office has forecast similar conditions over the next 24 hours
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) The city experienced hot weather with scattered clouds on Monday, and the MET office has forecast similar conditions over the next 24 hours.
According to MET officials, Lahore recorded a high of 37°C and a low of 24°C.
They also predicted a chance of scattered rain over the next two days, along with the possibility of windstorms in various parts of the country.
Meanwhile, the city’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 98, while PM2.5 concentration was recorded at 6.9 times higher than the World Health Organization’s annual guideline.
