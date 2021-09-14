UrduPoint.com

Hot Weather Forecast In Most Districts Of Sindh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 minutes ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 05:30 PM

Hot weather forecast in most districts of Sindh

The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted hot and humid weather during the next 24 hours in most districts of the Sindh province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted hot and humid weather during the next 24 hours in most districts of the Sindh province.

However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected at few places in Tharparker, Umerkot, Mithi, Badin and Thatta.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Weather Thatta Badin

Recent Stories

UVAS organised online session on ‘International ..

UVAS organised online session on ‘International Rankings’

5 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler highlights importance of developing ..

Fujairah Ruler highlights importance of developing energy sector over next 50 ye ..

10 minutes ago
 Mansoor Ahmad, Amir Muttaqi discuss bilateral ties ..

Mansoor Ahmad, Amir Muttaqi discuss bilateral ties in diverse fields

17 minutes ago
 &#039;Sharjah Memory&#039; highlights senior citiz ..

&#039;Sharjah Memory&#039; highlights senior citizens contributions

25 minutes ago
 75,598 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

75,598 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

25 minutes ago
 Mubadala World Tennis Championship returns to Abu ..

Mubadala World Tennis Championship returns to Abu Dhabi in December

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.