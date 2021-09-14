Hot Weather Forecast In Most Districts Of Sindh
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 minutes ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 05:30 PM
The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted hot and humid weather during the next 24 hours in most districts of the Sindh province
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted hot and humid weather during the next 24 hours in most districts of the Sindh province.
However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected at few places in Tharparker, Umerkot, Mithi, Badin and Thatta.