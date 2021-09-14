Hot weather forecast in most districts of Sindh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted hot and humid weather during the next 24 hours in most districts of the Sindh province.

However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected at few places in Tharparker, Umerkot, Mithi, Badin and Thatta.