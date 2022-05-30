Hot weather forecasts in northern Sindh

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the northern Sindh while very hot in Jacobabad, Sukkur, Khairpur and other districts of upper Sindh during next 12 hours

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the northern Sindh while very hot in Jacobabad, Sukkur, Khairpur and other districts of upper Sindh during next 12 hours.

According to local Met Office, no dust/thunderstorm-rain is expected across the region.

Temperature of recorded this afternoon Sukkur, 46, Khairpur , 47, Jacobabad 49.5 degree centigrade.