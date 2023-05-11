Hot weather forecasts in Sukkur division

The local Met office has forecast dry and hot weather for the city for the next 24 hours

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :The local Met office has forecast dry and hot weather for the city for the next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 45 centigrade and the lowest minimum 30 centigrade were recorded during the last 24 hours.

The dry weather has also been forecast for the rest of the region.