UrduPoint.com

Hot Weather Forecasts In Sukkur Division

Muhammad Irfan Published May 11, 2023 | 07:32 PM

Hot weather forecasts in Sukkur division

The local Met office has forecast dry and hot weather for the city for the next 24 hours

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :The local Met office has forecast dry and hot weather for the city for the next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 45 centigrade and the lowest minimum 30 centigrade were recorded during the last 24 hours.

The dry weather has also been forecast for the rest of the region.

Related Topics

Weather

Recent Stories

Masdar, IRENA to collaborate on tripling global re ..

Masdar, IRENA to collaborate on tripling global renewable energy capacity by 203 ..

2 minutes ago
 Russian Central Bank Forecasts 3.6% Annual Inflati ..

Russian Central Bank Forecasts 3.6% Annual Inflation in Q2 of 2023 - Report

8 minutes ago
 UAE&#039;s Ministry of Education and WEF to equip ..

UAE&#039;s Ministry of Education and WEF to equip 1 billion people for labour ma ..

17 minutes ago
 Constitution a cornerstone of individual & collect ..

Constitution a cornerstone of individual & collective freedoms: Pervez Asharf

11 minutes ago
 Birth anniversary of Saadat Hasan Manto observed

Birth anniversary of Saadat Hasan Manto observed

11 minutes ago
 US Seizes 13 Internet Domains Allegedly Used by Le ..

US Seizes 13 Internet Domains Allegedly Used by Lebanon's Hezbollah - Justice De ..

26 seconds ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.