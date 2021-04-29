Hot Weather Likely In Most Parts
Thu 29th April 2021 | 11:46 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteoroligical Department (PMD) Thursday forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.
While light rain/ wind-thunderstorm is expected in Balochistan, upper Sindh and central/lower Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa and Kashmir in the afternoon, the MET office reported.
Weak moist currents are reaching western and southern parts of the country.
Maximum temperature's recorded in(C): Multan, Kot Addu, D G Khan, D I Khan 44, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Bhakkar, Rahim Yar Khan, Khanewal, Rohri, Mohenjodharo, Larkana, Jacobabad and Dadu 43.