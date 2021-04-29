UrduPoint.com
Hot Weather Likely In Most Parts

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 11:46 PM

Pakistan Meteoroligical Department (PMD) Thursday forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours

While light rain/ wind-thunderstorm is expected in Balochistan, upper Sindh and central/lower Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa and Kashmir in the afternoon, the MET office reported.

Weak moist currents are reaching western and southern parts of the country.

Maximum temperature's recorded in(C): Multan, Kot Addu, D G Khan, D I Khan 44, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Bhakkar, Rahim Yar Khan, Khanewal, Rohri, Mohenjodharo, Larkana, Jacobabad and Dadu 43.

