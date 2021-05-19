Hot weather likely in most parts

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Wednesday forecast hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most plain areas of the country during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Wednesday forecast hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most plain areas of the country during next 24 hours.

However, rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, upper Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan, MET office reported.

A shallow westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country.

The temperature's recorded in Turbat 46, Sibbi, Jacobabad and Dadu 43.