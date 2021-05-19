UrduPoint.com
Hot Weather Likely In Most Parts

Wed 19th May 2021 | 07:52 PM

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Wednesday forecast hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most plain areas of the country during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Wednesday forecast hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most plain areas of the country during next 24 hours.

However, rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, upper Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan, MET office reported.

A shallow westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country.

The temperature's recorded in Turbat 46, Sibbi, Jacobabad and Dadu 43.

