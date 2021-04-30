UrduPoint.com
Hot Weather Likely In Most Parts Of Country

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 08:44 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Friday forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

While dust-thunderstorm/ light rain is expected in Balochistan, upper Sindh, south Punjab, western districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa and Kashmir, MET office reported.

Weak moist currents are reaching western and southern parts of the country.

Maximum temperature's recorded in(C): DG Khan, Rahim Yar Khan, Chhor 43, DI Khan, Dadu, Jacobabad, Khanpur, Mohenjodharo, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sibbi and Sukkur 42.

