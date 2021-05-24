Hot weather likely in most parts of the country

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Monday forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours with very hot in upper Sindh, central and southern Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Monday forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours with very hot in upper Sindh, central and southern Balochistan.

However, rain-wind-thunderstorm is expected in Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and Pothohar region, MET office reported.

A weak westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country.

Maximum temperature recorded in (C) was in Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad 45, Padidan 44, Mithi, Nokkundi and Sibbi 43.