Hot weather likely in most parts of the country: Met Office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Hot and dry weather would prevail in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

According to Met Office Islamabad, rain with wind-thunderstorm expected in Kashmir, Potohar region, northeast and south Punjab and northeast Balochistan.

A westerly wave is affecting upper and central parts of the country and likely to persist till Saturday.

Maximum temperature's recorded in(C): Nokundi 46, Dalbandin 45, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Sibbi 44.