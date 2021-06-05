UrduPoint.com
Hot Weather Likely To Grip Most Parts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 07:19 PM

Hot and dry weather is likely to grip most parts of the country in next 24 hours while very hot in Sindh and Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :Hot and dry weather is likely to grip most parts of the country in next 24 hours while very hot in Sindh and Balochistan.

Rain-wind-thunderstorm is expected in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas during this time span.

A shallow westerly wave is present over upper and central parts of the country, Met office reported.

In last 24 hours hot and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very hot in Sindh, south/central Balochistan and south Punjab.

Rainfall recorded during this time duration was Murree 07 mm, Rawalakot, Zhob and Barkhan 03 mm.

Highest temperature recorded on Saturday remained Dadu, Nokkundi 46 C, Jacobabad and Dalbandin 45C.

