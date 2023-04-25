Hot weather on Wednesday, westerly wave likely to enter from tomorrow

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while hot in central and southern parts on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ) :Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while hot in central and southern parts on Wednesday.

According to the Met Office, rain wind-thunderstorm is likely in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.

According to the Synoptic Situation, a westerly wave is likely to enter from tomorrow.

During the past 24 Hours, the weather remained dry in most parts of the country, while hot in central and southern parts.

Today's Recorded Highest Temperature (�C): Chour42, Jacobabad, Mithi, Nawab Shah, and Sibbi 41.