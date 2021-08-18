UrduPoint.com

Hot Weather Predicted For Parts Of KP

Wed 18th August 2021

Hot weather predicted for parts of KP

The Regional Met Officer Wednesday predicted hot and dry weather for most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during next 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :The Regional Met Officer Wednesday predicted hot and dry weather for most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during next 24 hours.

The hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province.

However, rain-thunderstorm and strong gusty wind is expected at isolated places in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Kohistan, Battagram, Haripur, Torghar, Upper Dir, Lower Dir, Swat, Chitral, Shangla, Bunner, Malakand, Bajaur, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mohmand, Khyber, Mardan, Swabi, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Kurram and Orakzai districts for next 48 hours.

