Hot weather predicted for parts of KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :The Regional Met Officer Wednesday predicted hot and dry weather for most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during next 24 hours.

However, rain-thunderstorm and strong gusty wind is expected at isolated places in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Kohistan, Battagram, Haripur, Torghar, Upper Dir, Lower Dir, Swat, Chitral, Shangla, Bunner, Malakand, Bajaur, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mohmand, Khyber, Mardan, Swabi, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Kurram and Orakzai districts for next 48 hours.