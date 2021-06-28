UrduPoint.com
Hot Weather To Continue In Most Parts

Mon 28th June 2021

Hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country, while very hot in plain areas during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country, while very hot in plain areas during next 24 hours.

However, rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan during this time span.

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country, Met office reported.

In last 24 hours hot and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very hot in plain areas. However, rain was recorded in Lower Dir 02mm, Peshawar A/P and Kalam 01mm.

Maximum temperatures recorded on Monday remained Sibbi, Nokkundi, Jacobabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin and Noorpur Thal 44 C.

