UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hot Weather To Grip In Most Parts 26 June 2019

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 08:09 PM

Hot weather to grip in most parts 26 June 2019

The Met office Wednesday forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the country, while dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Hazara, Kohat, Bannu, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Zhob, D.G.Khan, Bahawalpur divisions, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :The Met office Wednesday forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the country, while dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Hazara, Kohat, Bannu, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Zhob, D.G.Khan, Bahawalpur divisions, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

According to the synoptic situations seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan. Weak pre monsoon currents were penetrating in central parts of the country.

Weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country.

However, dust-thundershower/rain with gusty winds occurred at isolated places in Malakand, D.G.Khan, Thatta divisions and Gilgit Baltistan.

Following rainfalls were recorded in millimeters during Last 24 hrs: Sindh: Badin 09, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Upper Dir 03, Kalam 01, Gilgit-Baltistan: Bagrote 04, Skardu 01, Punjab: D.G.Khan 01.

Today's Highest Maximum Temperatures were recorded as follow:Sibbi, Jaccobabad 46C, Sukkur, D.G.Khan, Larkana, Rohri, Dadu 45C,Islambad 40C, Peshawar 42C ,Lahore 41C.

Related Topics

Sindh Lahore Faisalabad Peshawar Bannu Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Sahiwal Kohat Zhob Gilgit Baltistan Sargodha Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Sukkur Larkana Thatta Badin Dadu Dir Malakand Skardu Rohri

Recent Stories

HRCP censures higher education budget cuts

22 minutes ago

Davis Cup Asia Oceania Group-I Tie Pakistan Vs. In ..

24 minutes ago

All political parties should support the charter o ..

34 minutes ago

Walk held to mark Intl' Day against drug abuse

55 seconds ago

University of Karachi to install 200 CCTV cameras ..

56 seconds ago

Amendments to PACE Draft Resolution Urge to Revers ..

58 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.