Hot weather to grip in most parts 26 June 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :The Met office Wednesday forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the country, while dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Rawalpindi , Hazara, Kohat Zhob , D.G.Khan, Bahawalpur divisions, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

According to the synoptic situations seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan. Weak pre monsoon currents were penetrating in central parts of the country.

Weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country.

However, dust-thundershower/rain with gusty winds occurred at isolated places in Malakand, D.G.Khan, Thatta divisions and Gilgit Baltistan.

Following rainfalls were recorded in millimeters during Last 24 hrs: Sindh: Badin 09, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Upper Dir 03, Kalam 01, Gilgit-Baltistan: Bagrote 04, Skardu 01, Punjab: D.G.Khan 01.

Today's Highest Maximum Temperatures were recorded as follow:Sibbi, Jaccobabad 46C, Sukkur, D.G.Khan, Larkana, Rohri, Dadu 45C,Islambad 40C, Peshawar 42C ,Lahore 41C.