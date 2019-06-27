UrduPoint.com
Hot Weather To Grip, Rain At Isolated Places 27 June 2019

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 07:06 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :Met office has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the country, while dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Malakand Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Sukkur, Kalat, Zhob divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

According to the synoptic situations seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan. A westerly wave was likely to approach upper parts of the country tonight.

Weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country. However, dust-thundershower/rain with gusty winds occurred at isolated places in Sargodha, Faisalabad, Multan, Sukkur, Malakand, Hazara divisions and Gilgit Baltistan.

Following rainfalls were recorded in millimeters during Last 24 hrs: Punjab: Noorpurthal 12, T.T.Singh 11, Multan 08, Faisalabad 07, Jhang 05, Bhakkar, Joharabad 02, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Pattan 05, Kalam 02, Upper Dir 01, Sindh: Sukkur 02, Gilgit Baltistan: Gupis 01.

Today's Highest Maximum Temperatures were recorded as follow: Sibbi 48C, Dadu 47C, Larkana, Moenjodaro 45C, Jaccobabad & Sukkur 44C,Islambad 40C, Peshawar 42C ,Lahore 41C.

