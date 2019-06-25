UrduPoint.com
Hot Weather To Grip,rain At Isolated Places 25 June 2019

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 07:02 PM

Hot weather to grip,rain at isolated places 25 June 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :The Met office Tuesday forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the country, while dust-thunderstorm and rain was expected at isolated places in Kalat, Sargodha divisions and Kashmir.

According to the synoptic situations, seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan. Pre monsoon currents are also penetrating in central parts of the country.

Dust-thundershower/rain with gusty winds occurred at isolated places in Zhob, Kalat, Hyderabad, Malakand, Hazara and Gilgit Baltistan.

Weather remained hot and dry in other parts of the country.

Following rainfalls were recorded in millimeters during Last 24 hrs: Balochistan: Zhob 23, Kalat 01, Sindh: Mithi 06, Gilgit-Baltistan: Bagrote 05, Skardu, Bunji 02, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Balakot 04, Kalam 01.

Today's Highest Maximum Temperatures were recorded as follow:Sibbi 45C, Sukkur 44C, Turbat, Rohri, Padidan, Dadu, Moen jo daro, Larkana, Sh. Benazirabad, Jaccobabad 43C,Islambad 38C, Peshawar 40C ,Lahore 36C.

