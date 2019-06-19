UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hot, Weather To Grip,rain At Isolated Places 19 June 2019

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 07:16 PM

Hot, weather to grip,rain at isolated places 19 June 2019

Met office has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the country while dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Multan, D.G.Khan, Bahawalpur divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :Met office has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the country while dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Multan, D.G.Khan, Bahawalpur divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir.

According to the synoptic situations seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan with its trough extending northeast wards.

A westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country.

Weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country during last 24 hours.

However, dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds occurred at isolated places in Zhob, Sibbi, Hazara, D.I.Khan, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, D.G.Khan, Bahawalpur divisions and Kashmir.

Following rainfalls were recorded in millimeters during Last 24 hrs: Punjab: Murree 17, Bhakkar 13, Khanpur 12, Bahawalpur (City 05, AP 02), D.G.Khan, Kotaddu 02, Balochistan: Barkhan 16, Sibbi 12, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (A/P 12, City 06), Garidupatta 03, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Balakot 07, Parachinar 04, D.I. Khan 01.

Today's Highest Maximum Temperatures were recorded as follow:Turbat 46C, Dalbandin & Dadu 43C,Islambad 37C, Peshawar 40C ,Lahore 39C.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Weather Peshawar Bannu Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Murree Parachinar Sahiwal Kohat Zhob Sargodha Turbat Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Bhakkar Dadu Malakand Barkhan Khanpur Muzaffarabad Dalbandin Balakot

Recent Stories

Ex-Brexit Secretary Raab Endorses Boris Johnson as ..

2 minutes ago

Bajaur blast victim succumbed to injuries

2 minutes ago

Court to Decide If Radar Data From Russia on MH17 ..

2 minutes ago

Senate body urges to achieve self-sufficiency in m ..

2 minutes ago

Walker extends Man City contract to 2024

8 minutes ago

Erdogan says Egyptian ex-president Morsi was 'kill ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.