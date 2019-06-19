Hot, Weather To Grip,rain At Isolated Places 19 June 2019
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 07:16 PM
Met office has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the country while dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Multan, D.G.Khan, Bahawalpur divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir
According to the synoptic situations seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan with its trough extending northeast wards.
A westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country.
Weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country during last 24 hours.
However, dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds occurred at isolated places in Zhob, Sibbi, Hazara, D.I.Khan, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, D.G.Khan, Bahawalpur divisions and Kashmir.
Following rainfalls were recorded in millimeters during Last 24 hrs: Punjab: Murree 17, Bhakkar 13, Khanpur 12, Bahawalpur (City 05, AP 02), D.G.Khan, Kotaddu 02, Balochistan: Barkhan 16, Sibbi 12, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (A/P 12, City 06), Garidupatta 03, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Balakot 07, Parachinar 04, D.I. Khan 01.
Today's Highest Maximum Temperatures were recorded as follow:Turbat 46C, Dalbandin & Dadu 43C,Islambad 37C, Peshawar 40C ,Lahore 39C.