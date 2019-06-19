Hot, weather to grip,rain at isolated places 19 June 2019

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :Met office has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the country while dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Malakand , Hazara, Peshawar Multan , D.G.Khan, Bahawalpur divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir.

According to the synoptic situations seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan with its trough extending northeast wards.

A westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country.

Weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country during last 24 hours.

However, dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds occurred at isolated places in Zhob, Sibbi, Hazara, D.I.Khan, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, D.G.Khan, Bahawalpur divisions and Kashmir.

Following rainfalls were recorded in millimeters during Last 24 hrs: Punjab: Murree 17, Bhakkar 13, Khanpur 12, Bahawalpur (City 05, AP 02), D.G.Khan, Kotaddu 02, Balochistan: Barkhan 16, Sibbi 12, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (A/P 12, City 06), Garidupatta 03, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Balakot 07, Parachinar 04, D.I. Khan 01.

Today's Highest Maximum Temperatures were recorded as follow:Turbat 46C, Dalbandin & Dadu 43C,Islambad 37C, Peshawar 40C ,Lahore 39C.