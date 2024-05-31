Hot Weather To Prevail In Most Areas With Chances Of Isolated Rain:PMD
Umer Jamshaid Published May 31, 2024 | 09:08 PM
Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot weather for most areas of the country during the next 24 hours
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot weather for most areas of the country during the next 24 hours.
While very hot with dust raising winds/ gusty winds are likely in southern parts.
Windstorm/gusty winds with isolated rain-thunderstorm is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeast Punjab, Pothohar region and Islamabad.
According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.
A shallow westerly wave was also prevailing over upper parts of the country.
During the last 24 hours, very hot weather prevailed over most plain areas of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The rainfall recorded was Gilgit-Baltistan: Hunza 06C, Bagrote 03, Gilgit 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kalam 05C.
The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Jacobabad 50C, Dadu, Turbat 49, Sibbi, Lasbela 48, Khairpur, Noorpur
Thal, Bahawalnagar, Bhakkar, Mohenjo Daro 47, Dera Ghazi Khan, Khanpur, Larkana, Mandi Bahauddin, Kasur and Okara 46C.
Recent Stories
Pakistan, US vow to further strengthen bilateral relations
PML-N President Nawaz Sharif meets with Norwegian Ambassador
International Monetary Fund (IMF) representative calls on Shaza Fatima
IESCO announces temporary power suspension schedule for AMI installation
CM directs concerned quarters to evolve mechanism for proper utilization of soci ..
119 copy cases reported in HSC Part-ll exam
ATC orders to present PTI founder on June 28
Minister asks officials to promote modern farming practices
PM calls for joint efforts to build a 'tobacco-free' Pakistan
Delegation of Buddhist monks called on Governor
Ambassador Baloch visits Brussels Parliament
DC Khanewal takes steps to improve government hospitals
More Stories From Weather
-
Isolated rain likely at few places:PMD1 day ago
-
Heat wave conditions to prevail over Sindh1 day ago
-
Body of drowned man retrieved after three-day operation1 day ago
-
India weather bureau says record temperature reading could be sensor 'error'2 days ago
-
Heatwave prevails in city, mercury reaches 45.7°C2 days ago
-
Mercury keeps sizzling in Sindh2 days ago
-
PMD forecasts thunderstorm, rain amid scorching heatwave4 days ago
-
Weather update: Temperature may rise upto 44 Celsius today4 days ago
-
Heatwave conditions to prevail in plains; isolated rain likely in KP, northern side7 days ago
-
Heatwave conditions to prevail in most parts of country:PMD8 days ago
-
Govt running campaign to create awareness about heatwave8 days ago
-
Heatwave conditions likely to prevail over most parts of country during current week:PMD9 days ago