Hot weather turns pleasant in city

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :The hot and close weather of the metropolis turned pleasant when rain started with fresh air here on Friday.

Most of the Karachiites came out of their homes and also enjoyed the rain from their windows and balconies.

Heavy rain recharged the citizens and gave them a sense of freshness.

The children were also seen splashing accumulated rainwater to enjoy their rainy day.

Earlier, the meteorological department had already predicted rain in various parts of the province.