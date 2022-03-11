UrduPoint.com

Hot Weather With Higher Temperature Forecast

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 11, 2022 | 04:03 PM

hot weather with higher temperature forecast

Pakistan Meteorological department on Friday forecast hot and dry weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours

While, day temperature is likely to increase by 03 to 04 degrees Centigrade higher than the normal one.

Mostly, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in most parts of the province.

>