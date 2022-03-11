hot weather with higher temperature forecast

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan Meteorological department on Friday forecast hot and dry weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological department on Friday forecast hot and dry weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

While, day temperature is likely to increase by 03 to 04 degrees Centigrade higher than the normal one.

Mostly, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in most parts of the province.