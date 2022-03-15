UrduPoint.com

Hot Weather With Higher Temperature Forecast

Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2022 | 03:43 PM

Hot weather with higher temperature forecast

Pakistan Meteorological department on Tuesday forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological department on Tuesday forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, the day temperature is predicted 7 to 10 degrees Centigrade higher than the normal one.

Mostly, hot and dry weather with higher temperature is likely to prevail in most areas of the province.

>