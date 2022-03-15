Hot Weather With Higher Temperature Forecast
Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2022 | 03:43 PM
Pakistan Meteorological department on Tuesday forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological department on Tuesday forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.
However, the day temperature is predicted 7 to 10 degrees Centigrade higher than the normal one.
Mostly, hot and dry weather with higher temperature is likely to prevail in most areas of the province.