Hot,dry Weather Forecast For Central Parts Of Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid 43 seconds ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 06:30 PM

Hot,dry weather forecast for central parts of Balochistan

The Meteorological Department forecast hot and dry weather in central parts of the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ):The Meteorological Department forecast hot and dry weather in central parts of the province.

While rain/ thunderstorms with gusty winds may occur at isolated places in Quetta, Pishin, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Dera Bugthi, Kohlu, Barkhan, Sibi, Zhob and Sherani districts for next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 16.5 degree centigrade and 11.0 degree centigrade in Ziarat on Friday.

