Hot,dry Weather Likely To Persist In Most Parts Of Country

Thu 08th April 2021 | 08:17 PM

Hot,dry weather likely to persist in most parts of country

Pakistan Meteorological Department on Thursday forecast hot and dry in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department on Thursday forecast hot and dry in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

While partly cloudy weather was expected in Gilgit Baltistan and continental air was prevailing over upper parts of the country, MET office reported.

Maximum temperature's recorded in (C): Mithi 41, Chhor 40, Shaheed Benazirabad, Turbat, Pasni and Lasbella 39 degrees centigrade.

More Stories From Weather

