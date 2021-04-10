Hot,dry weather likely to persist in most parts

Mainly hot and dry weather is likely in most parts of the country, while partly cloudy in upper parts with chances of rain-wind-thunderstorm in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pothohar region, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir in next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :Mainly hot and dry weather is likely in most parts of the country, while partly cloudy in upper parts with chances of rain-wind-thunderstorm in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pothohar region, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir in next 24 hours.

A shallow westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country from tonight, Met office reported.

In last 24 hours weather remained dry in most parts of the country while, hot in Sindh and south Balochistan.

However, rain was recorded in (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Parachinar 3mm.

Highest temperature recorded on Saturday remained Chhor 43C, Dadu, Larkana, Mirpur Khas, Mohenjodharo, Sukkur, Shaheed Benazirabad and Padidan 41C.