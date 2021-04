Hot,dry weather likely to persist in most parts

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteoroligical Department PMD Friday forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

A continental air is likely to prevail over most parts of the country,the Met office reported.

Rainfall(mm) recorded in Punjab: Narowal 27, Lahore (Airport, City 16), Rawalpindi (Chaklala 12, Shamsabad 04), Hafizabad 11, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin 09, Islamabad (Airport 08, City 02), Chakwal, Faisalabad 08, Kasur , Noorpur Thal 07, Sialkot (Airport 07, City 06), Joharabad 06, Jhelum, Jhang, Mangla 04, Sargodha 03, Murree 02, Bhakkar, Gujrat, Toba Tek Singh 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul 13, D I Khan 07, Malam Jabba 02, Balakot 01, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (City 10, Airport 02), Kotli 06, Rawalakot 04 and Garhi Dupatta 03.

Maximum temperature's recorded in (C): Turbat 43, Mithi 42, Lasbella 41, Gawadar and Hyderabad 40.