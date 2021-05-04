Hot,dry weather likely to persist in most parts

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Tuesday forecast hot and dry weather in most plain areas of the country during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Tuesday forecast hot and dry weather in most plain areas of the country during next 24 hours.

While gusty winds with rain-wind-thunderstorm are expected in Islamabad, Punjab, Northern Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, MET office reported.

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. Weak moist currents are reaching western and upper parts of the country.

Maximum temperature's recorded in(C): Shaheed Benazirabad 43, Mohenjo-Daro, Dadu, Rahim Yar Khan, Larkana, Jacobabad 42, Mithi, Noorpurthal, Sargodha, Sibbi and Padidan 41.