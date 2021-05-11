UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hot,dry Weather Likely To Persist In Most Parts Of Country

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 hours ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 10:20 PM

Hot,dry weather likely to persist in most parts of country

The Pakistan Meteoroligical Department (PMD) Tuesday forecast that hot and dry weather was likely to prevail in most plain areas of the country during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Meteoroligical Department (PMD) Tuesday forecast that hot and dry weather was likely to prevail in most plain areas of the country during next 24 hours.

Rain-wind-thunderstorm was expected at isolated places in Pothohar region, upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Upper Sindh, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan, the PMD said.

Maximum temperatures ( in C) recorded on Tuesday were: Sibbi, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu and Mohenjo-Daro 44, and Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalnagar, Padidan and Jacobabad 43.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Weather Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Rahim Yar Khan Gilgit Baltistan Jacobabad Bahawalnagar Dadu

Recent Stories

Rulers, crown princes congratulate President, Vice ..

6 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid al-Fitr greetings ..

7 hours ago

DIA assigns 471 mosques and musallas for Eid al-Fi ..

8 hours ago

Al Dhafra Grand Kingfish Championship for men and ..

9 hours ago

93,359 people vaccinated against corona in Faisala ..

7 hours ago

All out efforts being made to reduce crime in capi ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.