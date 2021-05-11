Hot,dry Weather Likely To Persist In Most Parts Of Country
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 hours ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 10:20 PM
The Pakistan Meteoroligical Department (PMD) Tuesday forecast that hot and dry weather was likely to prevail in most plain areas of the country during next 24 hours
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ):
Rain-wind-thunderstorm was expected at isolated places in Pothohar region, upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Upper Sindh, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan, the PMD said.
Maximum temperatures ( in C) recorded on Tuesday were: Sibbi, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu and Mohenjo-Daro 44, and Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalnagar, Padidan and Jacobabad 43.