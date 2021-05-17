UrduPoint.com
Hot,dry Weather Likely To Persist In Most Parts Of Country

Umer Jamshaid 2 hours ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 11:22 PM

Pakistan Meteoroligical Department PMD Monday forecast hot and dry weather expected in most plain areas of the country during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteoroligical Department PMD Monday forecast hot and dry weather expected in most plain areas of the country during next 24 hours.

However, dust-thunderstorm rain/gusty winds (with isolated heavy fall) is expected in southeastern & central Sindh.

Rain wind-thunderstorm is also expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, Potohar region, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan, MET office reported.

A shallow westerly wave is also present over upper parts of the country.

Maximum temperature's recorded in Turbat, Chhor 45, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mithi and Karachi 44.

