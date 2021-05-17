Hot,dry weather likely to persist in most parts of country

Pakistan Meteoroligical Department PMD Monday forecast hot and dry weather expected in most plain areas of the country during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteoroligical Department PMD Monday forecast hot and dry weather expected in most plain areas of the country during next 24 hours.

However, dust-thunderstorm rain/gusty winds (with isolated heavy fall) is expected in southeastern & central Sindh.

Rain wind-thunderstorm is also expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, Potohar region, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan, MET office reported.

A shallow westerly wave is also present over upper parts of the country.

Maximum temperature's recorded in Turbat, Chhor 45, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mithi and Karachi 44.