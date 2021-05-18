UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hot,dry Weather Likely To Persist In Most Parts

Faizan Hashmi 13 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 08:19 PM

Hot,dry weather likely to persist in most parts

Pakistan Meteoroligical Department PMD Tuesday forecast hot and dry weather expected in most plain areas of the country during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteoroligical Department PMD Tuesday forecast hot and dry weather expected in most plain areas of the country during next 24 hours.

However, rain-wind-thunderstorm is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, upper Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan, MET office reported.

The Very Severe Cyclonic Storm "TAUKTAE" after intensifying into an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm crossed Indian Gujarat last night, weakened into a Severe Cyclonic Storm laying over Rajasthan, India. A shallow westerly wave is also present over upper parts of the country.

Maximum temperature's recorded in Turbat 46 and Lasbella 44.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Weather Storm Punjab Gilgit Baltistan Turbat

Recent Stories

MoFAIC receives credentials copy for new Ambassado ..

32 minutes ago

Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime ..

47 minutes ago

Coronavirus lockdown: 1800 vehicles refused to ent ..

2 minutes ago

US Withdrawal From Afghanistan Up to 20% Complete ..

2 minutes ago

International Museum Day marked

2 minutes ago

Polish Treasure Hunters to Dive for Stolen Relics ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.