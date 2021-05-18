Hot,dry weather likely to persist in most parts

Pakistan Meteoroligical Department PMD Tuesday forecast hot and dry weather expected in most plain areas of the country during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteoroligical Department PMD Tuesday forecast hot and dry weather expected in most plain areas of the country during next 24 hours.

However, rain-wind-thunderstorm is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, upper Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan, MET office reported.

The Very Severe Cyclonic Storm "TAUKTAE" after intensifying into an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm crossed Indian Gujarat last night, weakened into a Severe Cyclonic Storm laying over Rajasthan, India. A shallow westerly wave is also present over upper parts of the country.

Maximum temperature's recorded in Turbat 46 and Lasbella 44.