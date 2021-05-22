Hot,dry weather likely to persist in most parts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department PMD Saturday forecast hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

While rain-wind-thunderstorm is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, upper Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Dust-thunderstorm with light rain/ drizzle is likely at a few places in south Punjab. Very hot weather is expected in Sindh and south Balochistan, MET office reported.

A westerly wave is affecting central and upper parts of the country.

Maximum temperatures recorded inTurbat, Dadu 47, Shaheed Benazirabad, Padidan.