Hot,dry Weather Likely To Persist In Most Parts

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 07:48 PM

Hot,dry weather likely to persist in most parts

Pakistan Meteoroligical Department PMD on Monday forecast hot and dry weather likely to prevail over most parts of the country during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteoroligical Department PMD on Monday forecast hot and dry weather likely to prevail over most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

While very hot and dry in central and lower plain areas.

However, rain-wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeast Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during evening/night.

Due to extreme heat, dust storm/gusty winds are expected in plain areas of the country in the afternoon, MET office reported.

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

Maximum temperature's recorded in (C): Sibbi 50, Jacobabad, Dadu, Mohenjodharo, Larkana 48, Rohri, Padidan and Shaheed Benazirabad 47.

