Hot,dry Weather Likely To Persist In Most Parts Of Balochistan
Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 08:11 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :The Met Office on Tuesday forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.
According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 19 degrees centigrade and 7.5 degrees centigrade respectively in Ziarat.
However,rain received in Barkhan.