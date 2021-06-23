UrduPoint.com
Hot,dry Weather Likely To Persist In Most Parts

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 08:07 PM

Hot,dry weather likely to persist in most parts

Pakistan Meteorological Department on Wednesday forecast mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department on Wednesday forecast mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

The weather will be very hot in plains areas however, rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, northeast Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during evening/night a MET office said.

According to met office, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country.

Maximum temperature's recorded in (C): Sibbi, Dadu 46, Jacobabad, Sargodha, Bhakkar and Sukkur 44.

More Stories From Weather

