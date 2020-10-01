Hot,dry Weather Likely To Persists In Most Parts During Next 24 Hours:PMD
Thu 01st October 2020
Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Thursday forecast hot and dry weather likely to prevail over most parts of the country during next 24 hours
However, light rain-thunderstorm expected in few districts of Gilgit-Baltistan,continental air was present over upper parts of the country,a MET office reported.
Rainfall (mm): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Mir Khani, Drosh, Kalam 04, Chitral, Takht Bhai 03, Peshawar, Dir 01.
Maximum temperature's recorded in (�C):Sibbi, Noorpur Thal 40�C, Turbat, and R.Y. Khan 39�C.