Hot,dry Weather Likely To Persists In Most Parts During Next 24 Hours:PMD

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 05:13 PM

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Thursday forecast hot and dry weather likely to prevail over most parts of the country during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Thursday forecast hot and dry weather likely to prevail over most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

However, light rain-thunderstorm expected in few districts of Gilgit-Baltistan,continental air was present over upper parts of the country,a MET office reported.

Rainfall (mm): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Mir Khani, Drosh, Kalam 04, Chitral, Takht Bhai 03, Peshawar, Dir 01.

Maximum temperature's recorded in (�C):Sibbi, Noorpur Thal 40�C, Turbat, and R.Y. Khan 39�C.

