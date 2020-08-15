UrduPoint.com
Hot,humid Weather Likely In Most Parts

Sat 15th August 2020 | 06:52 PM

Hot,humid weather likely in most parts

Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Saturday forecast hot and humid weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Saturday forecast hot and humid weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

However, rain and wind-thundershowers expected in Islamabad, upper Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, southeastern Sindh and Kashmir, the MET office reported.

Rainfall (mm) recorded in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa: Takht Bhai 89, Buner 09, Balakot 07, Dir 04, Bannu 02, D.I.Khan 01, Punjab: Islamabad (ZP 35, Saidpur 25), Bhakkar 18, Rawalpindi Shamsabad 05, Layyah 03, Kot Addu 01, Kashmir: Garhidupatta 01, Gilgit-Baltistan: Bagrote 01.

Maximum temperature's recorded in (C): Nokkundi 45C, Sibbi 44C and Chillas 43C.

More Stories From Weather

