Huge Rush Witnessed At Different Tourist Destinations Amid Snowfall

Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2023 | 07:37 PM

Huge rush witnessed at different tourist destinations amid snowfall

As the snowy season is on its peak, a large number of tourists from across the country visit different hilly areas with their families and friends to enjoy snowfall

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :As the snowy season is on its peak, a large number of tourists from across the country visit different hilly areas with their families and friends to enjoy snowfall.

According to private news channels, a huge rush of tourists was witnessed in popular tourist destinations, including Murree, Malam Jabba, Kalam, Naran, Kaghan, Swat, Hunza, Ziarat, Chitral and Kashmir.

The number of local as well as international tourists is increasing significantly after the heavy snowfall during the season.

However, at some destinations, visitors are facing issues related to lodging as exorbitant fares were being charged for the tourists looking for decent accommodation at various hotels.

It has been advised to the visitors to check weather advisories, road situations and routes before leaving for these destinations.

.

