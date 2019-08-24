UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Humid Weather Expected In Next Two Days

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 05:38 PM

Humid weather expected in next two days

A wave of hot and humid weather is continuing in the central Punjab; however, light intermittent showers are expected in the provincial capital during these days

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) :A wave of hot and humid weather is continuing in the central Punjab; however, light intermittent showers are expected in the provincial capital during these days.

According to the Met office here Saturday, hot and humid weather is expected in the next 24 hours in the provincial capital and the central Punjab.

However, rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Gujranwala, Lahore, Kalat divisions and Kashmir on Sunday.

Maximum and minimum temperature in the city was recorded as 36 degree and 27 degree celsius, respectively.

Related Topics

Lahore Weather Punjab Gujranwala Malakand Kalat Sunday

Recent Stories

German Navy P3C Aircraftvisits Naval Air Base, Meh ..

4 minutes ago

Commissioner reviews steps regarding anti-dengue d ..

3 minutes ago

Arrangements ordered for clearing Muharram process ..

2 minutes ago

22 booked over water theft in Sargodha

3 minutes ago

DG MDA seeks survey report on illegal commercial b ..

3 minutes ago

Sindh gets Occupational Safety and Health Council

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.