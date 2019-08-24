Humid weather expected in next two days

A wave of hot and humid weather is continuing in the central Punjab; however, light intermittent showers are expected in the provincial capital during these days

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) :A wave of hot and humid weather is continuing in the central Punjab; however, light intermittent showers are expected in the provincial capital during these days.

According to the Met office here Saturday, hot and humid weather is expected in the next 24 hours in the provincial capital and the central Punjab.

However, rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Gujranwala, Lahore, Kalat divisions and Kashmir on Sunday.

Maximum and minimum temperature in the city was recorded as 36 degree and 27 degree celsius, respectively.