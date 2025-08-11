Open Menu

Humid Weather Persists In Lahore

August 11, 2025

Humid weather persists in Lahore

Partly cloudy and humid weather persisted in the city on Monday, with the MET office forecasting similar conditions and chances of rain over the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Partly cloudy and humid weather persisted in the city on Monday, with the MET office forecasting similar conditions and chances of rain over the next 24 hours.

According to MET officials, a seasonal low lies over north Balochistan, while moist currents from the Arabian Sea are affecting the upper parts of the country.

A trough of westerly wave is also influencing these regions.

They predicted that hot and very humid weather will prevail in most parts of the country, though rain, wind, or thundershowers may occur at isolated locations in the Pothohar region, northeast Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and adjoining hilly areas.

The highest temperature recorded on Monday was in Dalbandin at 45°C, while Lahore experienced a high of 40°C.

