Humid Weather To Continue; Rain Likely At Isolated Places:PMD
Umer Jamshaid Published June 28, 2024 | 07:56 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Friday forecast mainly hot and humid weather in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.
However, rain-windstorm/thundershower was expected at isolated places in Kashmir, northeast Punjab, Pothohar region, Islamabad, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, southeast Sindh, northeast/south Balochistan, the PMD added.
Light rain/drizzle was also likely at isolated places in coastal areas of Sindh.
According to the synoptic situation, "a low lies over the north Arabian Sea and adjoining areas of southeast Sindh and is likely to persist during next 24-30 hours".
Weak monsoon currents were penetrating in upper/central parts of the country. A westerly wave was also affecting upper parts of the country.
During the last 24 hours, rain-wind/thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in Pothohar region, Islamabad, upper Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, lower Sindh including Karachi and northeast/south Balochistan.
Hot and humid weather prevailed in other parts of the country.
The rainfall recorded was: Joharabad 55mm, Chakwal 25mm, Noorpur Thal 19mm, Murree 05mm, Islamabad Airport 03mm, Malamjabba 40mm, Balakot 38mm, Dir 02mm, Kotli 32mm, Muzaffarabad (City 02mm, Airport 01mm), Rawalakot 01mm, Sakrand 12mm, Mirpurkhas 05mm, Karachi (Masroor Base 04mm, DHA Phase II 03mm, Orangi Town 02mm, Kemari, Korangi, Old Area and Faisal Base 01mm), Tando Jam 03mm, Hyderabad (City, Airport 01mm), Sibbi 05mm and Lasbela 03mm.
The highest maximum temperatures recorded were: Nokkundi 46C, Sibbi & Turbat 44 C and Jacobabad 43C.
