Hyderabad receives light showers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hyderabad received the winter showers on Friday as the city remains covered under the dark cloud

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Hyderabad received the winter showers on Friday as the city remains covered under the dark clouds. The light to moderate downpour once again increased the intensity of the winter chill after 2 comparatively warmer days which preceded the rain in Hyderabad.

The electric supply in the city largely remained unaffected. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast more light showers for the next two days and a minor drop in the temperature to a minimum of 16 degrees Celsius. The downpour made the city's roads completely wet and slippery due to the presence of mud on the road surfaces.