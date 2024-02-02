Open Menu

Hyderabad Receives Light Showers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 02, 2024 | 06:24 PM

Hyderabad receives light showers

Hyderabad received the winter showers on Friday as the city remains covered under the dark cloud

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Hyderabad received the winter showers on Friday as the city remains covered under the dark clouds. The light to moderate downpour once again increased the intensity of the winter chill after 2 comparatively warmer days which preceded the rain in Hyderabad.

The electric supply in the city largely remained unaffected. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast more light showers for the next two days and a minor drop in the temperature to a minimum of 16 degrees Celsius. The downpour made the city's roads completely wet and slippery due to the presence of mud on the road surfaces.

Related Topics

Pakistan Road Hyderabad

Recent Stories

BISP holds prominent position as global leader in ..

BISP holds prominent position as global leader in Social Protection Programs: Dr ..

18 minutes ago
 Election 2024: Great enthusiasm witnesses among vo ..

Election 2024: Great enthusiasm witnesses among voters in merged tribal district ..

22 minutes ago
 Sindh University Jamshoro remains closed from Feb ..

Sindh University Jamshoro remains closed from Feb 6 to 9

22 minutes ago
 SU faculty expresses solidarity with Kashmiris peo ..

SU faculty expresses solidarity with Kashmiris people

22 minutes ago
 Preparations for general elections 2024 in distric ..

Preparations for general elections 2024 in district Abbottabad discussed

22 minutes ago
 Mandatory Hajj ritual training to begin on Februa ..

Mandatory Hajj ritual training to begin on February 12

23 minutes ago
Four institutes enter semi-finals of inter-varsity ..

Four institutes enter semi-finals of inter-varsity badminton championship

21 minutes ago
 Central Election Office set up for ROs of Multan

Central Election Office set up for ROs of Multan

38 minutes ago
 PML-N to win polls with huge majority: Rana Munawa ..

PML-N to win polls with huge majority: Rana Munawar

38 minutes ago
 PPP pursuing pro-people agenda: Asifa Bhutto

PPP pursuing pro-people agenda: Asifa Bhutto

38 minutes ago
 DEMP, QMMB organize event on 'Kashmir Day with edu ..

DEMP, QMMB organize event on 'Kashmir Day with educational artwork

38 minutes ago
 Pakistan, EU agree to deepen ties under Strategic ..

Pakistan, EU agree to deepen ties under Strategic Engagement Plan

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather