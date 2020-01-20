Immense fog envelops different areas of Punjab, KP

Immense fog continues to blanket plain areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) while rain and snowfall has started again in different areas of Baluchistan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th January, 2020) Immense fog continues to blanket plain areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) while rain and snowfall has started again in different areas of Baluchistan.According to Motorway spokesman that Khanqa Dogran to Lahore, Lahore to Darkhana, Gojra to Sham Kot including different section of motorway were temporarily closed due to immense fog.

Thokar, Manga Mandi, Pholnagar, Patoki, Okara, Sahiwal, Chicha Watni, and other cities were also blanketed with immense fog on National Highway due to which traffic were affected.Trains run nationwide were also delayed due to fog while passengers were facing difficulties.New progressions of snowfall and rain have started in Baluchistan included Quetta.According to metrology department forecast of rain and snowfall in mountains areas of upper KPK , Kasmir, Gilgit Baltistan while in the other areas of country weather will be dry and cold.