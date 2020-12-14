UrduPoint.com
Increasing Foggy Weather To Continue Till End Of December

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 12:41 PM

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Spokesman Dr Khalid Malik Monday said fog would persist till the end of this month and it's intensity to increase in days to come

The temperature also falls down countrywide including Karachi and the coldness would increase during the current week.

Talking to APP, he said the moist contents of water would persist in the atmosphere after the current rains in plain areas.

Adding that normally fog consistency would remain increasing during the the rain spells.

He warned that due to fog the visibility would decrease to zero and during the driving, chances of any mishap might occurred. Therefore, he advised the citizens to be careful while driving in the evening.

In late night or early morning time the visibility would be decreased to maximum level, he added. He advised the citizens to get updated about weather situation even before they make a plan to travel outside the city. PMD has also issued its advisory for the convenience of the citizens, he added.

